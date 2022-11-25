Sandra (Musolf) Gilman

Sandra Gayle (Musolf) Gilman, 67, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on November 16, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming.

Sandra was born in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Ernest Musolf and Violet Hall on January 4, 1955. She was raised in Pequot Lakes and graduated from Brainerd High School in 1973. Sandra earned a diploma from the Minnesota School of Business. She was a stay-at-home mom and daycare provider, and she also worked at Fremont Beverages in Worland for several years. Sandra enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering as part of her church community and loved being in the ocean, anyplace warm.

Sandra Gilman is survived by her siblings Greg (Joy) Musolf of Cotton, Minnesota; Cindy Casey of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and Marcia (Mike) Hurry of Mesa, Arizona; her daughter Jenner (Brent) Edelman of Manila in the Philippines; her daughter, Andrea Bryce of Casper, Wyoming; her son, Benjamin (Abby) Bryce of Lander, Wyoming; her grandchildren, Naya Shimé, Henry Edelman, Liesl Edelman, Hawquin Warren, Ethan Bryce, Cooper Bryce, and Dahlia Bryce; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Her family intends to scatter her ashes off the coast of Florida this summer at a place she loved. A memorial service was held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lander, Wyoming, on November 28, 2022.

Family and friends will remember her as beautiful, loving, fun, and full of life. She will forever be missed, but not forgotten.