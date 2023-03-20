Robert Sheppard

Robert “Bob” Sheppard passed away peacefully March 16, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brained. He was born to Frank Sr. and Stella Sheppard on April 17, 1938. Bob graduated from Backus High School in 1956. He joined the Coast Guard in 1958 and served for 6 years, a time in his life he looked back upon fondly. He married Ila Haggberg in November of 1960, and together they had 3 children.

Bob, along with his wife Ila, was a Pine River business owner and also a volunteer fireman and school board member. He enjoyed woodworking, visiting with his neighbors, and golf.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella Sheppard, and his brother, Frank, Jr. He is survived by his dedicated wife, Ila; daughters, Robin Lyon, and Shari LaVigne (Gary); son, Kevin (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, one of which he was looking forward to meeting.

Services for Bob will be 11 AM on Friday, March 24, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour before. In lieu of flowers Bob’s family requests donations to Legion.org for the American Legion.