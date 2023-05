Nov. 2, 1937 - Dec. 18, 2022

AITKIN, Minn. - Robert Phillips, 85, Bismarck, N.D., died Sunday, Dec. 18, in Golden Horizons.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Kline Funeral Home in Pequot Lakes, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at Nisswa (Minn.) American Legion. Burial in Gull River Cemetery.

Arrangements by Kline Funeral Home.