Robert James Tiggelaar, age 95, passed away on Saturday June 24, 2023, in hospice care in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was born May 20, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Jacob and Sadie (Sierveld) Tiggelaar. He was married to the love of his life, Betty (Hoekstra) Tiggelaar, on June 25, 1954 in Wichert, Illinois.

Robert worked in several different capacities for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for over 40 years. Upon retirement he enjoyed time at his lake home in Crow Wing County, MN. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing every chance he could. In the last years of his marriage to Betty, while she suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease, he became not just a partner but her caregiver, allowing her to live in their home together until the end of her life. As a widower Robert divided his time staying at his home in Illinois, his son’s home in Minnesota, and his daughter’s home in Florida. He will be remembered as a strong Christian, a traveler, the ultimate handyman, helper to others, lover and singer of songs of faith, and devoted husband and father.

Robert is survived by his four children; Judy Johnson of Florida, Jacob (Cheri) Tiggelaar of Minnesota, Peter (Beth) Tiggelaar of Texas, and Robert (Tammy) Tiggelaar of Illinois. Grandchildren Kristin Koelewyn, Jack Johnson, Bryan (Nora) Tiggelaar, Nellie (Sanup) Tiggelaar Desai, Clara Tiggelaar, Hayes (Laura) Tiggelaar, Raegan Tiggelaar, and Hunter (Javi) Tiggelaar. Great grandchildren Evan and Addison Koelewyn, Beckett Tiggelaar, and Sadie Desai. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Richard Tiggelaar, and niece Joyce Tiggelaar Mulderink.

To honor Robert and his wife, Betty, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through http://surl.li/immgr.