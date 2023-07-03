Robert (Bob) Mudek

Robert Mudek (Bob) of Crosslake MN passed away in his home on June 12, 2023 following complications from COPD. Bob was born in St Paul, MN on August 19, 1945. He was a 1964 high school graduate of Johnson High School in St Paul. In 1966 Bob married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Johnson and together they had 3 children; Shane, Judd and Heather.

Following the purchase of Riverside Inn Supper Club on August 4th, 1978 Bob moved his family to Crosslake, MN. Together, they have owned and operated Riverside for 45 years.

Bob was a great conversationalist. He was quick witted and known for his wonderful sense of humor. Traits that would suit him well while working in the food & beverage industry. Bob maintained a strong Christian faith throughout his life and possessed a deep love for his family and friends. Bob was a charter member of the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club and was a member until his passing. Bob, together with his wife Bonnie, served as honorary grand marshals of the 2023 Crosslake St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Bob is survived by his wife Bonnie Mudek and his three children Shane Mudek (Katie Olson), Judd Mudek, Heather Mudek Potter and grandchildren Maxwell Potter and Autumn Olson.

There will be a celebration of life in the Fall of 2023. Please watch for details in the Pine and Lakes Echo Journal and join the family in remembering this life well lived