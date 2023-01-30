Richard Murray

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Richard Benedict Murray, devoted Catholic and Navy veteran, passed away at the age of 87.

Richard was born in Foley, MN on June 11, 1935, and was raised in South Minneapolis. Joining the Navy in May 1955 was one of his most cherished accomplishments. He proudly served on the USS Midway (CVA-41) in Alameda, CA until a nearly fatal accident on the ship resulted in his honorable discharge. Richard went on to own and operate a snow and lawncare service in the Minneapolis metro for many years. Around this time, he purchased land on Kimball Lake in north central MN where camping, fishing and water skiing were favorite pastimes. Richard moved his family to Pequot Lakes, MN permanently in 1977, having fallen in love with the area while vacationing. He owned a True Value hardware store for several years then held the custodian position at St. Alice Catholic Church until his retirement.

Richard had a passion for vehicles of all kinds: automobiles, RVs, boats, planes and motorcycles. He loved to travel. Upon retirement, he was fortunate to be able to enjoy life on the open road and Gulf Shores, AL became his second home during the winter months. You could always find Richard dining at the local café or bakery with a cup of coffee, a donut and the Sunday comics in hand. Although his journey through recovery from alcoholism and his closed brain injury added complexity to relationships, he was known for his deep faith in God, his generosity and a quirky sense of humor that his daughters greatly enjoyed.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin; his mother, Martha; his sisters, Patricia and Joyce; his first spouse, Vivian; and his daughter, Veronica. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Elphick; his former spouse, Elaine Murray; his children: Victoria Brenchley, Debra (Greg) Welu, Krista (Grant) Eull and Julia Murray; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandbaby.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at St. Alice Catholic Church, 30918 Rasmussen Road in Pequot Lakes. Visitation will begin at 10 AM, with mass at 11 AM, followed by a reception and lunch at the same location. All are welcome to attend. The family suggests a donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support (wwfs.org) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.