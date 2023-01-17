Ralph Jankovich, age 81, of Hackensack, and formerly Woodbury, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born to Nels and Lillian Jankovich on June 9, 1941, in South St. Paul, MN.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; children, Kelli McDaniel (Kyle), Wade Jankovich (Carolyn); sister, Rita Mae Holmes (David); grandchildren: Brandon Murphy (Taylor), Cassandra Murphy (Brandon), Zachary Jankovich (Emily), Jordan Jankovich (Anissa), Brianna Ramirez (Abraham), Ella Eaton (David); and great grandchildren: Kayden, Aubri, Beckett, Roman and Armani. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Richard, Roxanne, Raymond and Robert.

Services will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 22, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Backus. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.