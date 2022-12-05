Paul Martin Winkelman

of Venice, FL (formerly of Pequot Lakes and Richfield, MN) passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022.

Paul was born August 29, 1931 to parents Howard Winkelman & Frances (Larson) Winkelman in Marion, ND. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard and sister, Grace Bjornson.

Survived by wife, Marlys; daughter, Wendy (Bill) Bultinck; son Brad (Jody) Winkelman; son Mike (Hannah) Winkelman; 6 grandchildren: Erin (Nick) Engen, Kelly (Matt) Bliss, Paul Bellesen, Kyle (Alysha) Winkelman; Nikki (Jeffery) Hanson & Grace (Taylor) Kohn. He also has 6 great-grandchildren: Molly, Hazel, Leah, Colin, Griffin, & Lincoln.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crosslake Lutheran Church in Crosslake, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be in the Pequot City Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Venice, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.