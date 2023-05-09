Patti Erickson

Patti Joy Erickson was born October 5, 1935 to Gwendolyn (Edwards) and Joseph Heininger in Mendota, IL. She died on May 5, 2023 at Lakewood Health Senior Campus, Staples, MN. Raised in Mendota, she had one sister, Barbara. Patti married Gordon R. Erickson on August 17, 1958, and they made their home in Mendota. Together they had two sons, Mark Joseph, born August 31, 1959, and Brett Walter, born December 19, 1962 (died August 31, 1984.)

Patti and Gordy worked alongside Gordy’s parents, Walter (Bud) and Caroline at Erickson’s East Side restaurant for many years. Upon retiring from the restaurant, Patti and Gordy relocated to Nisswa, making a permanent home on Roy Lake.

As grandchildren entered the picture, Patti invested lots of time with them and loved them dearly. Patti’s great grandchildren brought a special joy to her as well.

In 2022, Patti was diagnosed with ALS and when living on her own became too challenging, she moved to Hills Crossing in Nisswa, followed by Lakewood Senior Campus in Staples, MN. Though living with ALS provided daily struggles, she adapted and kept her faith in the forefront.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gwendolyn; husband, Gordon; son, Brett; and niece, Beth (Yost) Kastner. She is survived by son, Mark (Kari) Erickson of Nisswa, MN; grandson, Torin (Natasha) Erickson of Milford, IA; granddaughter, Anika (Joe) Adams of Janesville, MN; grandson, Jorgen Erickson of Big Lake, MN; great granddaughters, Jovie and Lola Erickson; great grandsons, Tommy and Jimmy Adams; sister, Barbara Yost, of Pearl, MS; nephew, Steve (Janice) Yost; nephew, Joel Yost; niece, Jennifer (Yost) Nichols (Dave); and many cousins in Illinois.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Grace United Methodist Church in Pequot Lakes or the ALS Association.

Services will be 11 AM on Friday, May 12, at Grace United Methodist Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.