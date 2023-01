Naree Weaver

Naree Priscilla (Farber) Weaver was born September 5, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Winfred and Alpha (Lyon) Farber. She passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Naree was a graduate of South High School (Minneapolis) in 1956. Naree married Merle Weaver on June 12, 1958 at Holy Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Naree graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

After graduation, Naree taught in Circle Pines and then ten years for the Anoka Hennepin District. She taught for the Backus Public School until her retirement in 2000.

Naree is survived by her children, Michelle Holden (Terry), Michael Weaver (Amy), and Mark Weaver; grandchildren: Aimee Watson (Zac), Jeffrey Holden, Jayse Weaver, Logan Weaver, and Breanna Breun (Drew); great-grandchildren: Evelyn Watson, Warren Watson, and Waylen Watson; nephews, Dale Spieser, Dave Farber; sister-in-law, Audrey Broberg; and brother-in-law, Marvin Weaver; and many, many, former students. Naree was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merle; brother, Darrel Farber; nephew Darrel (Chip) Spieser, and grandson, Jason Holden.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, Minnesota. Visitation at 11:00 and service at 11:30. Lunch will follow. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.