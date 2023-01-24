MaryLou Skallet

MaryLou passed away on January 19th, 2023, at the age of 78, surrounded by her loving husband and two sons. She is survived by her husband Darryl Skallet of 29 years; sons, Shane (Denise) Zupko, Craig (Kerry) Zupko; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and extended family.

MaryLou was born to Joseph and Kathryn (McKowen) Thiebault in 1944 in Mpls.

Preceding MaryLou in death are her parents; 5 brothers, Francis, Gene, Jerry, Dick, Joseph; and sister, Darlene.

MaryLou was a loving and hard-working mother, grandma, great-grandma, and wife. She worked at the Bureau of Engraving in Mpls. until she retired in 1999. She and Darryl then moved to their lake home up north.

She contracted Guillain-Barre in 2001, which left her paralyzed and needing to learn a new way of life. Through the help of her devoted husband and family, she moved forward with her life, encountering many health and hospital obstacles along the way. Her positive attitude, strength, and will to live were amazing!

MaryLou had a passion for cooking, playing cards, doing puzzles, playing BINGO, visiting the casino, and watching football (especially the Vikings). But most of all, what brought MaryLou joy was playing cards with Darryl and friends, weekend visits with out-of-town guests, and when grandchildren came to town!

MaryLou’s family is so thankful for God blessing their mom with such a kind and compassionate man and husband to be by her side in sickness and in health for so many years. Darryl was her angel here on earth.

MaryLou’s family will always hold sweet memories of the many weekend visits up north, Fourth of July festivities, and her famous cheesy potatoes. She is remembered fondly and will be deeply missed.

A mass will be held at St. Angel’s Catholic Church in Pequot Lakes on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00am. The visitation will be an hour prior to the service at 10:00am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.