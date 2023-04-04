Mary Jane Peterson

Mary Jane (Stehr) Peterson, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023. She was born October 4, 1942, to Norbert and Beth (Smith) Stehr in Brainerd. Mary Jane’s childhood was spent on the family farm in Backus with her parents and brother, Donald. After graduation she attended Beauty School in the cities which led her to open “Mary Jane’s Beauty Nook.” After a career change, she spent many years as the business manager at Lakes Dental Care until she retired. Mary Jane married Peter Peterson on October 22, 1960. They raised their sons Stephen and David in Pine River.

Mary Jane was very active at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, along with many other activities and organizations during her lifetime. She had a love for square dancing, gardening, baking, bird watching, sewing, nature, photography and traveling. She especially loved her time living on Lake Ada where lots of family memories were made. Spending winters in Texas with her many friends was something she always looked forward to once the cold weather settled in. Mary Jane was a true lady and had many friends. Her twinkling eyes could make you smile, and she always held herself with such dignity and grace. Her greatest joy in life was her sons, granddaughters, and great grandchildren. She always went above and beyond for their happiness. Holidays were extra special because of all the traditions she started that will now continue on in her memory.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Stephen and David; grandchildren, Rachel (Ricky) and Stephanie (Rachel); great grandchildren, Willa, Paisley and Finnegan; brother, Donald (Lynn); former husband and friend, Pete (Betty). She was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to Senior Class Care Community and Moments Hospice for the care she received during her transition to heaven.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be made in honor of Mary Jane to the essay winner of the Miss Pine River Pageant.

Mass of Christina Burial will be 11 AM on Saturday, April 15, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the mass and burial will take place after the luncheon at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.