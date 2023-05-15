Mary Adeline Johnson

Mary Adeline “Addie” Johnson, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN after a very brief illness. Addie was born to Henry and Alma Sauter on January 29, 1929, in George, Iowa.

Addie spent most of her childhood in Fulda, MN where her family relocated to farm and ran a creamery. Encouraged by her high school principal, she was the first in her family to attend a four-year college. While completing her BA in English at the U of M-Mpls, she was introduced to Rollie Johnson. Addie’s college roommate, Lorna, and her boyfriend were hoping to go to a formal dance, and they didn’t have a car. Lorna convinced a reluctant Addie to double-date and go to the dance with Lorna’s boyfriend’s buddy, Rollie who owned a car and could drive them. Like they say, “the rest is history”. Addie married Rollie Johnson in 1951 and they soon moved up to “God’s Country” (as she always called the Central Minnesota Lakes area) where she and Rollie helped run his family resort, Clamshell Beach Resort on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes. However, she made sure to put her hard-earned degree to use and parlayed it into a 30-year career teaching English in Pine River, Cosmos, Silver Lake, and Hutchinson (all in Minnesota).

Since her retirement in 1986 Addie had enjoyed reading, watching the abundant wildlife in the area, traveling with her late husband and, more recently, her adult children, actively participating at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, wintering in Davenport, Iowa (referred to as “going south for the winter”), helping to host “Monday coffee and donuts” at her daughter’s resort, and enjoying her grandson and his family.

Addie is survived by her daughters, Lynn Scharenbroich (Bob) and Cory Johnson (Don Abbott); grandchild, Lucas Scharenbroich (Lori); great grandchildren, Cara and Liam Scharenbroich; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland “Rollie” Johnson; brother, Lincoln Sauter; sisters: Esther Elofson, Gladys Zech and Violet Leggitt.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, May 24, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes. A Memorial Service will be at 11AM on Thursday, May 25 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Donations in Addie’s name can be made to her favorite charities: The Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway https://paulbunyanscenicbyway.org/explore/donate-support-byway) or The Rollie Johnson Natural and Recreational Area (address donations to: Rollie Johnson Natural and Recreational Area, c/o Judy Topinka 6189 Driftwood Lane Pine River, MN 56474).