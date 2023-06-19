Martha Lynn Landweer, known as Lynn by most people and affectionately known as Marce by her sisters, passed away peacefully in her home in Pine River, MN on June 10, 2023.

Lynn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 5, 1952, the first of many places she lived throughout her life as a “Navy Brat”, scholar, missionary, all around interesting person. She earned her Master of Arts in Linguistics at the University of Texas at Arlington on May 18, 1985, and her Doctor of Philosophy in Sociolinguistics at the University of Essex in England on June 9, 2006.

Lynn served 23 years with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Papua New Guinea as a socio-linguist, living both in remote villages and in her little house in Ukarumpa. She often said that Papua New Guinea (PNG) and her people were where her heart was. She would say that PNG was number one for the quality and variety of the many shades of green and Minnesota was number two. Another thing she loved about both PNG and Minnesota were the quiet places, the huge variety of sounds and sights of running water; the waterfalls, streams, rivers, lakes and of cours e the ocean surrounding the nation of Papua New Guinea. She retired from Wycliffe Bible Translators (SIL) in October of 2019 but continued as a volunteer and consultant until her death.

Lynn loved to study the Bible in study groups of various kinds; the study of God’s word was a joy to her. Books and learning were her passions as can be seen in the copious amount of books in her home, as well as filing cabinets full of documents she has written and co-written through the years. She also loved to be a hostess giving dinner parties, and cooking treats for others. One of the things she was known for would be to show up with a plate of cookies, brownies, cake or cup-cakes around a holiday (or just because) at the homes and places of work of those she cared about.

Lynn is survived by her sisters, Annette Marie Frank and her husband Dan Frank, and Dianne Irene White as well and her nephews and nieces: Rev. Peter Frank, Philip Frank, Captain Benjamin Frank (US Army), Amber Lianne White, and Sean Nathaniel White and their families. She is predeceased by her parents, Norman Landweer (USN, Ret.), and Evelyn Ruth (Matthews) Landweer.

Lynn was interred at the Pine Ridge Cemetery on June 14, 2023. Her Memorial service will be on June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Timberwood Church, 23084 MN-371, Nisswa, MN. Arrange-ments are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.