Mark Shamp

Mark William Shamp was born on March 9, 1978, to Michael and Melanie Shamp (Struthers) of Pine River, and passed away on March 3, 2023. He attended Pine River/Backus schools and graduated in 1996. On August 7, 2010, he was married to the love of his life, Ashlee (Zaffke), his “young and fine” sweetheart. Mark worked for Larson Construction for 20 years. Later he worked on the Shamp’s family farm. Having more time on his hands, he enjoyed woodworking, making bowls and furniture, but most of all he and Ashlee loved farming, riding horse, camping, campfires, and trail rides. Mark truly loved his family and friends.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Ashlee; children: Archer, Taylor, and Oliver; parents, Michael and Melanie Shamp; grandmother, Marlys Struthers; in-laws, Paul and Janile Zaffke; siblings: Melissa (Ty) Van Heerden, Marlayna (Lyle) Hutchinson, Matthew (Kyann) Shamp; brothers-in-law: Jev Zaffke, Casey (Kaylee) Zaffke, Jason (Chelsea) Zaffke; aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Archie and Elene Shamp and LaVerne Struthers.

Mark was a loving husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM on Monday, March 13 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pine River. Funeral Mass will 11 AM on Tuesday, March 14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Shamp Family Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.