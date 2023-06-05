Mark Hoffman

Mark James Hoffman passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, at his home in Pequot Lakes, MN. He fought a valiant battle for over 2 ½ years against lung cancer. Mark was born in Austin, MN on July 12, 1959, to Leslie and Ethel (Barber) Hoffman. He grew up on the family farm in rural Blooming Prairie, MN. He attended Blooming Prairie schools graduating in 1977.

Mark enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1977-1981 as an aircraft mechanic. His military service continued with the U.S. Air Force Reserves 1982-1989 and U.S. Army Reserves 1999-2007. He was deployed to Afghanistan 2004-2005. He retired in 2007 as a Staff Sgt. Mark was proud of his military service.

Mark attended the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, graduating in 1988 as an Industrial Engineer. He worked in a variety of manufacturing engineering positions in Oregon and Minnesota.

Mark and Ginger married on December 20, 1981. They have two children, Carley and Kyle, who they raised in Pequot Lakes. Mark enjoyed music, particularly 70’s, traveling, camping, archery, and working on old cars and engines.

Mark was a member of Timberwood Church. He also participated in Boy Scouts with Kyle and camping trips to the Boundary Waters.

Mark is survived by his wife, Ginger; daughter, Carley (Noah) Neuhaus, Eugene, Oregon; son, Kyle Hoffman, Rochester, MN; sister, Marcia (Darrell) Peterson, Rapid City, SD; brother, Mike (Julie) Hoffman, Blooming Prairie, MN; sister-in-law, Tracey (Bob) Bengson, Litchfield, MN; several nephews and a niece and their families; cousins and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Les and Ethel and in-laws, Dick and Connie Jelinek.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Timberwood Church, Nisswa, MN. Visitation will take place at 11 a.m. prior to services. Private interment will be at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, Austin, MN at a later date. Mark’s family would prefer memorials to Timberwood Church or DAV in lieu of flowers.

Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, assisted the family.