Marjorie Borgerding

A kind and loving woman, Marjorie Ann Borgerding, 84, of Kendall, WI, and formerly Backus, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 21, 2023. She was born on March 11, 1938, to Harold and Roma (Benbo) Nutting in Minneapolis, MN. She spent her final years devoting her time and love caring for her aunt, Carol Downing. Carol’s family will forever love her for that and will greatly miss her.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Dave, and her son, Alan Gregg Atha.

As per her wishes, there will be no services. Her ashes will be buried next to her son, Alan Gregg Atha, in Ponto Lake Cemetery, rural Backus. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.