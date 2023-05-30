Marilyn Chamberlain

Marilyn J. Chamberlain, age 94, of Pine River, MN, passed away on May 27, 2023. She was born to Oliver and Petra (Simonson) Flategraff on April 13, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN. Marilyn married Emil Wolkenhauer on April 17, 1948, in Pequot Lakes, MN. Emil preceded her in death on April 14, 1985. She later met and married Fred Chamberlain on March 19, 1994. Fred preceded her in death on June 17, 2020.

Marilyn was a homemaker and farmer. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening, sewing and loved her cats. Most of all Marilyn loved and enjoyed her family.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Shirley Taylor, Sharon (Lynn) Rolfson, Larry (Deb) Wolkenhauer, Joann (Don) Coulter, Penny (Karl) Skog; sister, Delores Johnson; as well as her stepchildren: Karen Witte, Karla (Chris) Edwards and Tim (Cindy) Chamberlain; 23 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; her son, Gary Wolkenhauer; brother, Howard Flategraff; sons-in-law, Tom Taylor and Jerry Mills; and step son-in-law, John Witte.

Memorial services will be 11 AM on Monday, June 5, at Maple Hill Lutheran Church, Pine River, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will take place following the luncheon at 1:30 PM at the Jenkins Cemetery, Jenkins, MN.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.