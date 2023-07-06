Lura Lauer

Lura Joy Barchus was born to Loren and Mary Barchus in Chaseley, North Dakota on January 19, 1933. She was the 9th of 10 children. Many family photos were taken at gatherings of Mary and Loren, the five sisters, three remaining brothers and their spouses. It was quite a task to get “the girls” to do what was required to take a photo.

Lura died on July 2, 2023 at Dignity and Grace in Backus. Special thanks to the staff for wonderful care giving during the past year. Thanks also to Hospice of St. Croix for providing the additional care Lura needed.

Lura remembered growing up on the farm and doing barn chores with her father and learning some cuss words. She helped her mom with canning, baking and gardening. Lura recently said, “And she (Mary) didn’t complain a bit!”

Lura married Lyle Lauer on July 17, 1954. They lived their almost sixty-nine years of married life in Backus where they raised their three children.

Lura enjoyed baking cookies and would rather bake a pie from scratch than make a cake. There were always baked goods to be found on the kitchen counter. Lura was happy when visitors stopped for a cup of coffee and a sweet treat. Lura was an accomplished seamstress. Many garments were sewn for friends. Lura taught Diane and Kathy to sew showing by example. Quilting became a Barchus family tradition. Lura’s parents made many quilts that were tied or quilted on a frame set up in their dining room. Lura continued making quilts into her 80’s, even hand quilting some. She then quilted with the Nazarene Church Quilters as long as she was able. Gardening was a pleasure! Many flowers were grown and enjoyed. Her favorites were the time-consuming dahlias. Raspberries and strawberries were plentiful and freezer jam was always available.

Lura had many roles in her lifetime: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, waitress, bank teller, meat cutter, American Legion Auxiliary Charter member, Backus Lions member, and more. All of these roles were given the required time and attention in order to be done the right way.

Lura is survived by her husband Lyle; children: Diane (Dave) Matthees, Kathy Lauer, Alan (Denise); grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jeffrey and Michelle Matthees (Levi, Jacob, Lydia), Matthew and Desiree Matthees, Chad and Blaire Matthees (Clay), Brendan Lauer and Madeline Scamp, Trisha and Brent Bauer (Myla, Nora), Derek and Megan McChesney (Briella, Bryce); sister, Ona Anderson; sister-in-law, Linda Barchus; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Mary Barchus; in-laws, Frank and Ottilla Lauer; siblings: Helen Reeve, Lorrayne Reeve, Raymond, Anna Mae Rickart, Calvin, Alton, Lester and Doug.

The family requests no flowers or tributes. Please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing.

Services will be 11 AM on Friday, July 14 at Backus Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Backus. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.