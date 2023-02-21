Lorraine Youngberg

Lorraine Margaret Youngberg, 98, of Pequot Lakes, MN, passed away on February 20, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. A Funeral Service for Lorraine will be held on March 4, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes, MN at 11:00am. Friends and Family are invited to gather one hour prior to the start of the service at the church. Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pequot Lakes.

Lorraine was born on June 16, 1924 in Minneapolis, MN to Carroll Oliver and Marjorie Annette. She graduated from Central High School in 1943, and married Archie Donald Youngberg on September 18, 1943 in Minneapolis. Lorraine was a long-time member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pequot. She enjoyed caring for her family and being a homemaker.

Lorraine is survived by sons David (Janice) Youngberg of Champlin, MN and Leland (Lisa) Youngberg of Etna, ME, and daughters Bette Youngberg of Oregon, and JoAnn Nelson of Pequot Lakes, her sisters Elaine Richardson and Shirley Bousher of Washington, her sister-in-law Eileen Spilman of Bemidji, MN, 21 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 32 great, great grandchildren, and caregivers and best friends Donna and Dan Leagjeld.

She is preceded in death by her husband Archie, son Anthony Youngberg, her daughter Sharon Jennen, her mother and father, her stepfather, infant sister Mary Elizabeth, her grandmother, daughter in law Vivian Youngberg, son in law Maynard Jennen, and her brothers John Howard Spilman and Robert Thomas Spilman.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.