LeRoy C. Nordby

LeRoy Clifford Nordby, 93, of Nisswa, MN passed away on May 21, 2023.

LeRoy was born October 19, 1929 to Lester and Lena Nordby in Fergus Falls, MN. LeRoy graduated from Montevideo high school. He was drafted into the Army and became a paratrooper and joined the 187th Airborne. He served two years and did 18 jumps, two midnight combat jumps. Upon returning home he farmed land. In 1953 Leroy met the love of his life Harriet Schoep and by July of that year they married.

They started building their family together in 1955. They were blessed with their first child Louis Nordby. Several years later they were blessed again with their daughter Nancy Nordby.

LeRoy was an entrepreneur and Harriet was an artist. LeRoy continued to farm and own several businesses. In 1971 the family moved to Nisswa where they continued to own many businesses, one of which was a family upholstery shop. They had the upholstery shop for many years until 1981 when their son Louis purchased the business from them which he still operates today.

LeRoy loved motorcycles, boating, orphan outboard motors and traveling. He and his wife Harriet traveled all over the country and throughout Mexico in their camper. He spent several winters in Jensen Beach, Florida. He was a member of the Lutheran Church of The Cross, Nisswa Legion Club and the Nisswa Lions Club.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Lena, His brothers Darrel and Merwin, his lovely wife Harriet and two grandchildren Hatti and Mathew.

He is survived by his son, Louis (Debbie) and his daughter Nancy; grandchildren, Nate (Ondrea) Nordby, Ashley (Mike) Frazier, Jasmine (Tony) Woodwick, Toby (Cece) Walters, CJ McRae; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ella, Rockwell, Reminington, Soni, Maxwell, Quinn, Alessio; great-great-grandchild, Maggie.

LeRoy will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. He had the kindest soul and left a positive impression on everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his love of the lord, his love of his family, and his dedication to his country.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Nisswa on June 5th at 11am. A private family interment will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.