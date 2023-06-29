Lee Christensen

Lee Allan Christensen, 74 of Pine River passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Aitkin Health Services. He was born July 8, 1948 in Brainerd to Elmer and Alma (Buschmann) Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Edwin.

Lee is survived by his special friend and companion: Linda Kaz; Siblings: Rolland (Carol) Christensen, Linda Chantland, Carl Christensen, Arvid (Connie) Christensen, Donald (Bonnie) Christensen, and many other special relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

A graveside service will be 10:00am - Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine River. A lunch will follow the service at the Pine River American Legion Post #613. Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin assisted Lee’s family. To leave a message of condolence go to www.srtfuneral.com