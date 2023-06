Lee Allan Christensen, 74 of Pine River passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at Aitkin Health Services. He was born July 8, 1948 in Brainerd to Elmer and Alma (Buschmann) Christensen. He is survived by many special friends and relatives who mourn his passing. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com