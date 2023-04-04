Lawrence Olson

Lawrence “Larry” Dean Olson, 75, peacefully entered the presence of his Savior on April 1, 2023 surrounded by family at his home in Nisswa. He was born August 10, 1947 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Brainerd, to Randy and Verna Olson, and grew up in Lake Hubert. He was a faithful follower of Jesus, dearly loved husband, devoted father and grandpa.

As a 1965 graduate of Brainerd High School, Larry looked forward to the monthly Class of ‘65 lunches. He married the love of his life, Miriam, on May 22, 1976. He was an accomplished carpenter and in 2021 completed his final home after 53 years of building.

Larry was known for his contagious smile, love for people, devotion to his family, and passion for Jesus. He was an active member of Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. Larry fully surrendered his life to Jesus in January 1975 and lived confidently serving his Savior.

After being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, Larry was given the gift of life through a liver transplant donor on April 7, 2015.

Larry is survived by his beautiful wife, Miriam (Romin) Olson; son, Randy (Andrea) Olson of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter, Janice (Andy) Van Arnam of Montrose, MN; son, David (Jenn) Olson of Pillager, MN; brother, Keith (Eva) Olson; and his eleven grandchildren: Makayla, Abigail, Aubrey, Acacia, Zackary, William, Jack, Adeline, Toby, Whit, and Stella Beth; as well as his mother-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 pm at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church in Baxter. A visitation will be immediately before the service at 2:00 pm. He will be buried in a private family ceremony at the Nisswa Cemetery. Memorials can be given to Lakewood Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.