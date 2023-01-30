Laura Mick passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Brainerd, at the age of 102 and a half. Laura was born on July 27, 1920, to Frank and Frieda Stern at home with her grandma, Mary Keske, there to escort her into a new world near Watertown, MN. Laura was later baptized and confirmed in the Fair Haven Lutheran church.

At a very early age, Laura with her family, moved to Fair Haven, MN where she grew up as an only child, with her dolls and animals as her best friends. She helped her parents on their farm. Farm life never really left her, and she made that known when she would smell fresh cut hay or visit new baby farm animals and was eager to join in on farming conversations. Laura held a variety of occupations giving her a wealth of experiences and memories she would share in her later years. She worked hard all through life. Laura raised 5 children, was the caretaker for her parents and played an important role as “grandma” too. In retirement, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and was very proud to walk with many around her yard, sharing all the beauty she produced. Laura became handy with woodworking, creating fun yard decorations she gifted to many. She was also known for wonderful homecooked favorites including her rice pudding which she brought to countless family gatherings. Laura enjoyed walking and staying active even in her most recent years. Family and friends were always an important part of Laura’s life; sharing stories and laughs and making memories. She enjoyed each and every visit. Those who knew Laura, even up until the end, described her as spunky, sweet and full of life.

Laura is survived by her children: Ercell Dupont, Lester (Pauline) Dupont, Phyllis Smith, Wyatt (Cheryl) Dupont, Maria Dupont; grandchildren: Cynthia Sherman, Michelle (Jay) Wood, Kristine (William) Dittmann, Joseph Dupont, Stacy (Bryan) Richardson, Laurie (Steve) Hanson, Linda (Randy) Painter, Pam Aistrup, Wendy (Charlie) Swenson, Sherry Smith (Pat), Jenny Dupont (James), Heather (Tom) Marcum, Christopher (Amanda) Kayala, Britani (Dan) Jelen, Anthony Kayala; 27 great grandchildren; 24 great-great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, Al Mick; daughter-in-law, Ruth Dupont; and grandson, Daniel Dupont.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Pine River, and will be followed by a luncheon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

A special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living, Brainerd as well as Moments Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.