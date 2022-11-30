Karen L. Hamilton

Karen Laura Hamilton, 81, passed away in her home in Duluth, MN on November 24, 2022. She was born in Pine River, MN on June 26, 1941 to Fay and Lorna Hamilton. Karen was the oldest of six siblings and grew up in Backus, MN where she participated in many activities including being a member of the Backus Homecoming Court and member of the Baptist Church. Karen lived in Grand Rapids, MN where she spent over 20 years working for the Dental Office of Dr. Lee Jess in Grand Rapids. In 1998, Karen moved to Duluth, MN to live with her partner, Dave Gongwer. During this time, Karen worked for the Salvation Army in Duluth as a bookkeeper until she retired at the age of 77. Karen was adored by her many nieces and nephews. She had a gift with children, sharing so much love and never missing a birthday. She also had two granddaughters whom she spent many years attending basketball games and school programs for. She loved making baked goods with them, especially creating gingerbread houses and baking incredible amounts of cookies for Christmas each year. Karen’s pride and joy were her six great grandchildren. She was so proud to be their GG and would show them off whenever she got the chance. If she knew the grandchildren were coming for a visit, the toys would be out and their favorite treats would be waiting on the table. There was nothing Karen loved more than to cook beautiful meals for her family and friends. There was never a shortage of food when Karen was cooking! She loved gardening and would use her own produce in many of the recipes. Karen kept up her own vegetable garden until the age of 80 and always had many beautiful flower gardens surrounding her home.

Preceding Karen in death are her parents, Fay and Lorna Hamilton. Karen is survived by her partner, Dave Gongwer; five siblings, Sharon (Milt) Attoe, Lila (Rick) Burlingame, Steve (Diane) Hamilton, Mark (Angie) Hamilton, and Shelly Bever; stepchildren, Brenda (Mike) Johnson, Harry Johnson; grandchildren, Anna (Luke) Francisco and Olivia (Jesse) Downey; six great grandchildren, Otto, Huxon, Milo, Beau, Arlo, and Summer; 12 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; and one great-great niece and one great-great nephew.

The memorial service will be held Friday, December 9th at 2:00 in the afternoon at the Salvation Army Chapel in Duluth, MN. There will be a burial service in Backus, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.