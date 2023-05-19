Karen Hamilton

A memorial service is planned for Karen Laura Hamilton on June 12, 2023, at Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus, MN. There will be a service at 10 AM followed by a luncheon at 11 AM.

Karen was born on June 26, 1941, to Fay and Lorna Hamilton. She passed away on November 24, 2022, in Duluth, MN, at the age of 81. Karen grew up and attended school in Backus, where she participated in many activities including cheerleading, Homecoming court, and was a member of the Baptist Church.

Preceding Karen in death were her parents, Fay and Lorna Hamilton. She is survived by her five siblings.