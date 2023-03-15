Joseph S. Cardinal

Joseph Steven Car­dinal, age 59, passed away Feb 22, 2023 in Pequot Lakes, MN. Joe attended school in Two Harbors. He served a brief stint in the Army, but his true calling was in auto mechanics. He helped many people along his journey in various towns, often helping those in need. He was a mechanic in a garage in Pequot Lakes where he met his good friends, Dick and Sharon Bunker. Joe spent 30 happy years with his best friend, Dixie, who preceded him in death a few years ago. He was a loving son, brother and uncle.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Hazel Cardinal, and is survived by his brother, Jim (Lori), and niece and nephews, Jamie, Jimmy and Jonathan.

We wish to thank everyone who helped Joe when he needed it and prayed for him over the course of his life. He will truly be missed.