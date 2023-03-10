John P Staulcup

89, of Backus Mn. Born May 20, 1933 in Robbinsdale Mn. Went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He spent his youth in the Woman Lake area. John worked many years as a Master plumber (Rose Plumbing & Heating). He drove bus for Pine River-Backus school district for 28 years. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years Clare Staulcup. Daughters Ann Murphy (Rob) & Rachel Hockett. Three grandchildren : Jordan, Abby, Andy. Many extended family members and friends. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in June.