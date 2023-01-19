Jerry Wood

Jerry “Woody” Dwain Wood, age 83, of Emily, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023 after a long illness.

He was born in Crosby, MN, on February 17, 1939, to Leslie and Berneice (Jenkins) Wood. Jerry graduated from Crosby Ironton High School. He was an Air Force Veteran, and held various positions working for Hanna Mining Company, Numeric Machining, Northstar Plating and Keystone Automotive. He married Brenda Hite on June 8, 1985.

Jerry loved sports, music, nature and wildlife, and enjoyed sharing those passions with family and friends. Hunting trips to Canada with his buddies and his son were special to him. Being at home with loved ones was his favorite place to be.

He was a collector of many things, especially wildlife and hunting items, and of course all things Elvis.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Leslie; his mother Berneice; daughter Lisa Mooers; and sister Jeanne Summers.

He is survived by his loving wife Brenda; son, Mitchell (Katie Miller) Wood; grandsons, Joe (Carly) Radinovich, Brandon (Gina) Radinovich, Drue Mooers, Brody Wood; granddaughters, Beyla Miller, and Blair Wood; great granddaughters Aribelle and Millie Radinovich.

Plans for celebrating Woody’s life are pending.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.