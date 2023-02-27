Janelle Kay Lapinoja, age 55, of Chaska, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Chaska.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

Janelle Kay Lapinoja was born June 30, 1967 in Park Rapids, MN, to Ervin and Bonnie (Cashman) Lapinoja. She was a graduate of Backus High School, Backus, MN. She enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, crafting, refinishing furniture and antiquing. She also loved spending time up north visiting with family and friends.

Janelle was preceded in death by her father, Ervin Lapinoja, step-brother, Greg Farmer and special friend Tom Anderl.

Janelle is survived by her son, Cole Eiden; mother, Bonnie Stottler; stepmother, Elaine Lapinoja; siblings, Judy and Dan Schrupp, Bob and Jill Lapinoja, Kim and Todd Christensen, Dean and Jessica Arnold, Sheri Arnold; many nieces and nephews, one great great niece, many extended family and friends.