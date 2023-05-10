James Larson

James D. Larson Sr., age 79, of Pequot Lakes passed away on April 24, 2023 at his home. Jim was born February 11, 1944 in Minneapolis to parents, Leroy and Dorothy (Minor) Larson. Jim lived his early years in Sauk Rapids, MN where he had many fond childhood memories. The family moved to Prior Lake where he attended high school and was very accomplished in both football and basketball. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Dixie Thurston, shortly after graduation in May 1963. He worked as a cement mason for local companies in the Prior Lake/Savage area and Dayco Concrete of Chanhassen prior to moving to Pequot Lakes in 1992 where he was self-employed until retirement. He enjoyed up north living, spending time with family, hunting and fishing, especially the Larson Annual Fishing Frolic (LAFF) with his brothers, sons and nephews. Jim was an avid Nascar racing fan and in early years he enjoyed stock car races at Raceway Park and Elko Speedway. Jim’s sense of humor and kindness will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dixie; children: Kim (Mike) Anderson of Pine River, Kelly (Bruce) Johnson and Jim Jr. (JoAnn) of Prior Lake, Grant, Eric (Heidi) and Jesse of Pequot Lakes; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Joan Grabinski of Billings, MT; as well as extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ron, Gary, Richard, Jack; and sisters, Deb and Pam.

A private family memorial was observed. Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.