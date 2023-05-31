James ‘Jim’ Vaux

James (Jim) Leslie Vaux, of Pequot Lakes, passed away on Sunday May 28, 2023. Services were held on Friday June 2nd at Pequot Lakes Baptist Church.

Jim was born on July 7, 1931, in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the United States Air Force in Juno, Alaska from 1950 - 1954. He transferred to Stillwater, MN where he then met and married the love of his life Ann Vaux on January 26, 1953. He worked for a tire company for many years prior to completing his career at the United State Post Office. During these years Jim and his wife Ann did foster care for over 150 children while raising their own children as well. Jim has a passion for hunting and fishing and spent hours teaching his love for the sport to his children and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his brother Don Vaux; his children Pamela French, Teresa Smith, Cindy Koch, Jean Crum and James Vaux Jr, eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Ann Vaux, parents, and siblings.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Pequot Lakes.