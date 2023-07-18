Jake Wallin

Jake Ryan Wallin, 23, died in the line of duty as a Fargo Police officer on July 14, 2023.

He was born November 23, 1999, in South Carolina, the son of Jeff Wallin and Amy (Shuler) Wallin.

Jake grew up in St. Michael and graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School and Alexandria Technical and Community College. He attended the American Military University. He served in the Minnesota National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq before returning stateside to make his home in Fargo, ND. He became a Fargo Police officer in April of 2023 and was on duty at the time of his death.

Jake wanted to live a life of purpose, where what he did meant something at the end of the day. His short adult years were spent in service to others. Not only to his country and his community, he was also dedicated to and loved dearly, his friends, family, fiancée, and his dog, Thor. His smile brightened any room. His laughter was contagious. He enjoyed life and all it had to offer. A life that was cut short doing a job he loved.

Jake is survived by his loving parents, Jeff and Amy (Shuler) Wallin, his beloved brother Brady, all of Saint Michael; his fiancée, Winter Malone, of Fargo; his grandparents John and Carolee Wallin of Pequot Lakes, Minn., and grandparents Jerry and Deborah Shuler, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, along with his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 30805 Olson Street, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

A private service will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Soldier’s 6 at Soldiers6.com.

Arrangements by Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, MN.