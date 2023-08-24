Jacquelyn Star

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Star of Backus, passed away on August 10, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1947, in Minneapolis and lived most of her life in Minnesota.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Star, and her sister-in-law, Mary Star. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Deanne and John Greco, Sun City West, AZ; brother, Franklin Star, Cottage Grove, MN; 2 nephews, 4 grandnephews; one grandniece; and many cousins.

Arrangements are pending. Donations may be made in Jackie’s name to local environmental advocacy organizations. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.