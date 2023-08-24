Herbert Ernest Gross, age 83 has joined his wife Shirley in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. He was a resident at Good Shepard Campus in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

He was born on October 31st, 1939, in Brainerd, MN to Ernest and Yerda Gross. He graduated from Pequot High School in 1957 and then attended the University of Minnesota Duluth for accounting. He met the love of his life, Shirley, and they were married on October 23, 1959. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in various positions for many decades before retiring to Leesburg, Florida and then Sartell, Minnesota.

Herb enjoyed spending time with family, fishing on Minnesota and Canadian lakes, and going to MN Wild and Twins games. Herb was always up for going to a good lutefisk and potato sausage church dinner. He enjoyed spending time on Middle Cullen Lake making many family memories. With the passing of Herb, the bass and walleye in the Brainerd lakes area are breathing a sigh of relief!

Herb is survived by his brother Stu (Carol) Gross, his sister Trudy (Mark) Jurchen, his children, Tim (Julie) Gross, Brad (Margaret) Gross, and Julie (Dan) Benoit, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Good Shepard Campus for their generosity and kindness over the years.

A celebration of life will be held at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes, MN on Saturday, September 9 from noon to 3:00 PM.