Heather Butcher

Heather Rianna Butcher, age 43, of Backus, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home. She was born to Deborah Guilliam Williams and David Bestgen on January 11, 1979, in St. Cloud, MN.

Heather was a free spirit and thoroughly enjoyed nature and the arts, especially music, and was an avid reader and amateur photographer. Family was everything to her.

Heather is survived by her children and stepchildren: Tyler Bestgen, Sevanah Butcher, Danielle Butcher, Jacob Butcher; her husband, Ben Butcher; her parents, Deborah Guillium Williams and David Bestgen; sister, Jennifer Motz; brother, Jeremiah Bestgen; one nephew; five nieces; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Heather’s Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 26 from 12 PM to 2 PM at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.

Heather’s wish was to be cremated and her ashes will be placed in multiple special locations. To honor Heather, please plant a tree, adopt an animal in need, or make a donation to a worthy cause of your choice.