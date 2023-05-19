Gary Wilson

Gary Lee Wilson, age 69, life-long resident of Pequot Lakes, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2023, surrounded in the loving embrace of his family. His death is a result of a 3-year, hard fought battle with cancer.

Gary was born on December 28, 1953, in Brainerd, MN to Kenneth and Joyce Wilson. He was the youngest son of 6 children. He attended Pequot Lakes school where he graduated in 1973. Gary started his working career as a grocery carry-out boy at Watt’s Red Owl in Pequot Lakes. He worked his way up to a meat cutter but changed careers in 1991 when Rainbow Foods closed in Brainerd. Gary was a Union Laborer working on many large commercial projects throughout the state including hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and gas pipe lines. One of his favorite projects was rebuilding the Crosslake Dam because he enjoyed learning all the local history of that site.

On July 16, 1983, Gary married Shari Malecha at St Alice Catholic Church in Pequot Lakes. They welcomed 2 daughters into the world, first Amanda in 1986 followed by Molly in 1987 and they, undoubtedly, became two of the greatest joys of his life - that is, until his 5 grandchildren were born. His family was everything to him and Gary will be remembered for his commitment and love for them. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor that would come out at the perfect time, his massive garden, his passion for hunting and wildlife, and his love for conservation by planting trees.

Gary will be missed terribly by his wife of almost 40 years, Shari; daughters, Amanda (Andy) Akerson of Pequot Lakes and Molly (Cory) Dahlquist of Sartell, MN; his 5 grandchildren: Oliver(9), Alvin(7), Kinley(6), Eva(6), and Wilson(4); brothers, Rick Wilson and Dan Wilson of Pequot Lakes; sisters, Barb Wilson of San Diego, CA and Janet Mortenson of Pequot Lakes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Wilson; father-in-law, Alvin Malecha; nephew, Adam Youngkrantz; and “brother” David Watt.

Gary’s life will be celebrated at a private, family gathering at a later date. His family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center to support cancer research and treatment.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.