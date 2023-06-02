Gary Charles Schmiesing, 76, of Backus, MN, passed away May 26, 2023 at Good Samaritan in Pine River, MN. He was born to Charles and Lucille Schmiesing on March 15, 1947.

Gary grew up in Hanska, MN, and graduated from Hanska Public School in 1965. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, where he was trained in Air Recon VQ1 and proudly served his country having served in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, he worked for 3M in New Ulm for 34 years. During this time, he was united in marriage to Darlene Kamm. Their marriage was blessed with five children: son, Gary Schmiesing, daughters, Julie (Donnie) Schuelke, Lisa Schuelke (Roger Pettitt), Marci (Mike) Jasper, and son, Matthew Schmiesing.

In 1999 Gary met the love of his life, Patti. They were united in marriage on March 29, 2003 combining their families with Patti’s three children: daughter, Kelli Montgomery, son, Jesse Thom, and daughter, Amy Mack.

Their life together continued with Gary retiring from 3M and fulfilling his lifelong dream of living in northern Minnesota where he had spent many of his younger years fishing, and hunting with friends, and making new ones. Gary and Patti enjoyed their new life up north fishing, hunting, taking care of a large garden, and traveling to Arizona for the winter. The passion they shared most was riding their Harley. They took yearly trips traveling out west, loving the mountains and meeting new people along the way.

Throughout Gary’s life, he loved helping his friends with farming, snowmobiling, bowling, spending time with his friends, telling stories, and impressing people with his loon call. Gary also kept a close friendship with the men he served with and never missed the opportunity to stop at a Legion or VFW.

Along with his wife and children, Gary is survived by his sister, Renee Guyer; brother, Tim (Sandy) Dahmen; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Schmiesing; grandson, Donnie Schulke; and an infant daughter.

Gary will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, June 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hackensack. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday, June 10, at the American Legion in New Ulm. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, at a later date. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.