Frederick W. Sheffield Jr. age 74 of Merrifield died on June 6, 2023. He was born to Frederick and Elvera (Wutzke) Sheffield Sr. on August 11, 1948 in Wadena.

Fred was survived by two sons, Jason Sheffield and Aaron (Brianna Dufour) Sheffield; one daughter, Amie (Eli) Dwyer; one brother, Perry (Dawn) Sheffield; two sisters, Linda (Bob) Oberprillar and Johanna Sheffield; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Preceding Fred in death are his parents; one brother, David Sheffield and one sister, Mary Sheffield.

No Services are being held. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.