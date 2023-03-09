Fidelia Rubitschung

Passed away surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter violet, 4 granddaughters, 11 great-grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, 5 step children and many more step grandchildren. 4 Brothers 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. She loved everyone was accepted as family. She was the host to many family gatherings. She loved to cook, camp, sewing baking and fishing. Always had open arms and was brutally honest. She will be greatly missed. Celebration of life will be held at Whitefish Lodge in Crosslake Minnesota. On March 28th at 5pm. Cards can be sent to 348 1st st north Pine river, MN 56474.