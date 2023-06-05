Ernest “Birdie” Hurd, 76 of Hackensack, MN was united with his family on May 26, 2023, at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale. He was born April 18, 1947, to Norton and Elsie (Tusler) Hurd.

Birdie was a self-employed truck driver and enjoyed hauling cattle, hay, machinery and anything else that needed to be hauled. One of his favorite places was sale barns!

Preceding Birdie in death were his parents, Norton and Elsie; his wife Jean; and his only sibling and brother-in-law, Norleen and Paul Ward. He is survived by his significant other Barb Olivier; her son and his wife, Shawn and Marika Olivier; and grandchildren, Jada and Nolan. He will also be remembered by many wonderful friends.

A celebration of Birdie’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on June 24th at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hackensack with lunch following at Legion Post 202. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.