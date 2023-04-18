Eileen Carlson

Eileen D. Carlson passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her daughter, Pam’s home in Mora, MN. Eileen was born to Harvey and Amelia Hoover on August 22, 1927, at their home in rural Pine River. She grew up with sister, Ella, and brothers, Earl and Ray. On August 4, 1947, Eileen married Vern Carlson. They were married in Sand Point, Idaho on their way to Alaska where they had jobs waiting. Their life together consisted of working hard and playing hard. They loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, and playing cards.

Eileen is survived by her daughter, Pam (Terry) Dalbey; grandchildren, Karen (David) Lindaman and Lance (Trixie) Dalbey; along with seven great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; her son, Randy; and her parents and siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Swanburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a light luncheon and refreshments will be provided following the service. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.