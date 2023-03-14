Dwayne Michael Johnson of Aitkin, MN, passed away on March 12, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dwayne was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Brainerd, MN, on October 22, 1948. He attended grade school in Nisswa and high school in Pine River. He married Kathy Phillips on May 25, 1968, at First Baptist Church of Pillager. Dwayne graduated from St. Cloud Vocational School for culinary art and Hibbing Area Vocational Technical Institute for restaurant management. He used this education as owner and operator of the Trolley Diner in Deerwood, Minnesota for 13 seasons before he retired. Dwayne served two tours in Vietnam as a Marine and earned two Purple Hearts. His favorite saying was “Once a Marine always a Marine” and he was. Dwayne loved the outdoors with emphasis on deer hunting, storytelling and working with young people.

Dwayne is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mildred “Sally” (Leek) Johnson; brothers, Dwight Johnson, Merlyn Johnson; and sister, Mary Larson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Phillips) Johnson; son, Dwayne Johnson (Julie); daughter, Nicole O’Day; brothers: Vernon (Debbie) Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Burton Johnson; sisters: Joyce (Jim) Lael, Jean (Rick) Price; sister-in-law, Deb Johnson; grandchildren: Andrew (Cristi) Johnson, Justin (Rozi) Johnson, Jared Hutchison, Elise Johnson; and great grandchildren, Levi and Grant Johnson. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 PM on Friday March 17, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 18 at Pleasant Hill Community Church with Pastor Sarah Carlstrom, (a personal friend) of New Creations Lutheran Church of Perham officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Community Church Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kline Funeral Home.