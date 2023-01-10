Drew Hines

Drew Forlines Hines was born September 24, 1957, to the very proud parents Ann and Wilmer Hines in Ronceverte, WV. He was the first grandchild ever for one set of grandparents and the first grandson for the other set, so he was very welcomed into the world and was always glad to be a West Virginian. The first few years were spent in different areas of West Virginia. The family moved to Easton, Maryland where he began his education. He was on the track team at Easton High School. It was there that he continued his love of music while playing trumpet in the band and in the marching band when he went to University of Maryland. As a baby, his “Papa” would sing to him each night when he put him to bed. He spent two years at the university then began his employment selling automotive parts. He was married twice and both marriages ended in divorce. He and his second wife, Barb Beck, lived in southern Maryland. They moved to Pine River, Minnesota in 2001. In her final years of life, he returned to her and was her caregiver for the rest of her life. He lived in Pine River longer than any other place. He had a love of ALL music. He taught himself to play the guitar and played for events and often with another music lover and a dear friend, John Puleo. He gave guitar lessons to several students.

He loved friends, children, dogs, cats, and all of God’s great beauty.

He is survived by his mother, Ann Hines and a brother Craig Hines of Casper, WY, one aunt and numerous cousins. Drew died on December 17, 2022, surrounded by loving and caring friends. A memorial will be held at Riverview Church in Pine River on January 14 at 1 p.m.