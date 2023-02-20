Dorothy Lindenberg

Dorothy C. (Maude) Lindenberg, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Dorothy was born June 20, 1937, in Bird Island, the daughter of Jerome and Catherine Farenbaugh. She grew up in Hutchinson, MN where she went to High School and met her future husband John (Jack) Lindenberg. They married in 1957 and moved from Hutchinson to Minnetonka. In 1974 they moved from Minnetonka to Crosslake until retirement. They spent their retirement years in Crystal River, FL until moving back home to Crosslake in 2016. They shared 63 years of marriage together until Jacks passing on February 26, 2021.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed walking, fishing with her grandchildren, helping at church, baking, and canning her famous jams and pickles. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Dorothy is proceeded in death by her husband Jack, parents; Jerome and Catherine Farenbaugh, four brothers; Jerome Farenbaugh Jr., Harry Farenbaugh, Donald Farenbaugh and Leonard Farenbaugh, and one sister; Veronica Caswell. She is survived by her three sons; John (Sue), Jim (Katherine), Jay (Robin), 10 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren, three sisters; Patty Marz, Kathy Doring and Josie Rosenow.

Private services are planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.Parkinson.org)

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.