Doris Glover, age 95, of Pine River, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd under hospice care. She was born to Francis and Louise Jones on May 18, 1928.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Barbara Witt; granddaughter, Rhonda Adams; great grandsons, Troy and Steven Anderson and Cole Witt; and great granddaughter, Emilie Witt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; brother, George Jones; son-in-law, Thomas Witt; and grandson, John Witt.

No services will be held. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.