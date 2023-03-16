Debra Tulenchik

Debra Lynn Tulenchik of Pequot Lakes, MN, passed away on March 2, 2023, in Renton, WA with her family by her side. Deb was born on December 15, 1957, to Roland “Pete” and DiAnn (Lorenz) Tulenchik in Hibbing, MN. The family then moved to Pine River, MN where she attended Pine River High School, graduating in 1976. Deb also received her Associates of Arts degree in 2011 with honors, as well as being on the President’s and Dean’s lists.

Deb had an entrepreneurial and creative spirit which led her down many different paths professionally. She moved to Hopkins, MN where she worked primarily in the hospitality industry managing places such as the Kabuki, Radisson South Bar, and Perkins. She also had her own cleaning service, macrame shop, and even worked as a carpenter as the only woman on the crew for a short period of time.

After many years of wanting to be a mother, Deb was blessed with Kristina Lee in August of 1995. The pair moved back to Pine River, MN and eventually moved to Pequot Lakes, MN. Deb then became a Guardian Ad Litem and custody evaluator for the Ninth Judicial District Court for over a decade. She could be heard referring to her “kids” with the utmost love; she genuinely cared for each of them as her own.

Deb’s primary passion was her children, Kristina and Nathan, as well as her beloved granddaughters, Kaylee and Khloe. She loved crafting, cooking, gardening, her pets and tending to the people she loved. Her home was always open to anyone who crossed the threshold and there was a revolving door of children and four-legged friends coming in and out. She was the mother to one but the guardian of many.

Deb returned to the hospitality industry in 2009, when she took over managing the Jenkins VFW Post 3839. She had a knack for business and was proud to be a part of “Minnesota’s Best Meat Raffle” and the best wing night around. Deb managed the VFW and took great pride in serving our local veterans until moving to Trenton, ND with the love of her life, Galen Carlson, in 2016. With the help of Deb and Galen’s children, they moved back to Pequot Lakes in 2018 as Deb couldn’t stand to be away from her kids and grandbabies. She then began working at the American Legion Post 49 where she was surrounded by customers and coworkers that loved her as she did them. Recently, Deb became a delegate for the state of MN; she knew that one day she would be gone but wanted to do her part to create a better future for all her children. She was a true patriot and loved her country.

Deb was preceded in death by her father, Pete Tulenchik and niece, Amanda Tulenchik. She is survived by her mother, DiAnn Tulenchik; her children, Kristina and Nathan Noyes; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Khloe Noyes; Galen Carlson, and his children and grandchildren. Deb is also remembered by her siblings: Tim Tulenchik, Terri Tulenchik, Kelly Rickard, Patrick Tulenchik, Douglas (Heidi) Tulenchik; 5 nieces; 10 nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at the Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. Visitation will be held there on Friday, April 14th from 5:00-7:00 pm with the memorial services on Saturday, April 15th at 1:00 pm. Please gather with the family at the American Legion Post #49 following the service on Saturday to share a meal and memories.