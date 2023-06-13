Darlene Berg, 76, passed away on June 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 17th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Crosslake. A visitation will being one hour prior.

Darlene was born July 15, 1947, to Phil and Arline Brunes in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Darlene is survived by her children, Aureah Brunes, Stephanie (Matt) Albrecht, Jennifer (Lee Sadd) Berg; and eight grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Crosslake.