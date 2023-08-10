Curtis C. Sievert, 61-year-old resident of Cushing, MN passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Cushing, MN. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Curtis and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

Curtis was born on July 27, 1962 at Kincheloe Air Force Base in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Roger and Sherry Sievert. He was the 3rd child of 4. Curt lived in multiple places throughout his childhood due to his father’s military service. Curt completed 12th grade in Jamestown, ND and then joined the United States Army. He spent 3 years serving his country. During much of that time, he was stationed in Germany. When Curt returned to the States in 1984, he met and married the love of his life, Julie Rowen. They had 2 children; Stephanie and Nathan. Curt had multiple different careers throughout his years. He was a “Jack-of-all-trades, master of none” until he found his calling at the St Cloud Children’s Home. He worked there until they had to close the doors due to funding. His last career was for Astera Health, in Wadena MN, a career he loved and took much pride in. Curt was full of love and life. He was always open for an adventure. He and Julie found many throughout the years with their children. Later, they loved to travel and had many bucket lists to complete. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and often went out for “throttle therapy”. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the gun range with his son and grandchildren, woodworking, and tinkering in the garage. Curt was a Master MacGyver, and all that knew him would agree. Curt had a passion for children of any age, but his grandchildren were his entire world. There was not a thing that he would not drop in an instant to spend time with them, watch one of their school activities or sporting events. He was always volunteering to babysit, not just his grandkids but their friends too. He also had a special love for all of his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Having so many kids around him, allowed him to participate in all of the shenanigans. What he did not think of, the grandkids did and he was always ready to participate. It brings us a small amount of peace knowing that Curt died doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

Curt will forever be loved and missed by those he left behind, Life Partner, Julie Sievert of Cushing, MN; daughter, Stephanie Dolney (Zak) of Cushing, MN; son, Nathan Sievert (Schailis) of Brainerd, MN; mother, Sherry Sievert; sister, Sharolyn Sievert; brother, Sheldon Sievert (Sharon) all from Alexandria, MN; sister, Linda Egnatz (John) of Frankfort, IL. His four grandchildren, Peyton and Owen Dolney and Bobbie Lynn and Marcella Sievert; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his beloved puppy, Tux.

Curt was preceded in death by his father, Roger Sievert; his 3 best friends Bob Goetz, Richard Stevenson, and Mark Ramsted; Ruth and Ervin “Pops” Stevenson, his ‘second parents’ growing up. We could only imagine the reunion the 4 of them had together when Curt was called home to be with the Lord.